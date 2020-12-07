UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Reports Of Bomb Threat On Board Aeroflot Plane At JFK Proven False - Airline To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

UPDATE - Reports of Bomb Threat on Board Aeroflot Plane at JFK Proven False - Airline to Sputnik

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Updates with new comment from Port Authority to Sputnik in para 5)

NEW YORK, December 7 (Sputnik) - No explosives were found on board an Aeroflot plane that has arrived from Moscow at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a Russian Airlines spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the US told Sputnik that police were searching an Aeroflot plane at the JFK for explosives after reports of a bomb threat.

"There was a threat of a foreign object on board, the information is false, everything has been checked, the plane is being prepared for departure, we will start boarding soon," an Aeroflot spokesperson told Sputnik.

A spokesperson of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told Sputnik that no explosives were found on board the plane.

"The plane was cleared with no findings," the spokesperson said.

The departure of the Aeroflot plane to Moscow, initially scheduled for 17:40 (22:40 GMT on Sunday), has been delayed by over three hours.

Earlier, a representative of Port Authority Police told Sputnik that all passengers arriving from Moscow had disembarked the Aeroflot plane that was being searched for explosives. Aeroflot flight 102 landed at JFK at approximately 3:46 pm [20:45 GMT on Sunday].

The John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) said in a statement on Twitter that the incident has in no way affected its flight operations.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Twitter York New York December Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

10 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

11 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

12 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.