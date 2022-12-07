UPDATE - Republican Challenger Walker Takes Lead in US Senate Race in Georgia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is now trailing Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the US Senate race in Georgia with over 60 percent of votes counted.

Walker leads 50.5% to 49.5% with 62 percent of ballots counted, according to results posted by CNN on Tuesday.

Earlier, Warnock had a 16-point lead with 20% of votes counted before Walker swiftly closed the margin.

The runoff was triggered because no candidate secured a majority in the November 8 midterm elections. The victory would boost the Democrats' majority in the Senate to 51-49.

Democrats have already secured control of the Senate with 50 seats because Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.