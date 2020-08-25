WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) beginning tonight will feature speeches from Donald Trump Jr. and former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, as the party hails the administration's COVID-19 recovery plans and warns that Democrats could win the election through mail-in ballot fraud.

The RNC will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, but due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, many of the scheduled events will be held outside the venue.

US media reported that several protesters, including a person who illegally entered a secure area at the convention, were arrested by authorities earlier on Monday.

The Republican Party on Monday officially nominated US President Donald Trump to run for re-election. Trump told his supporters at the Republican National Convention on Monday that the only way the Democrats can win the November election is by sending out mail-in ballots to steal millions of votes in what he described as "the greatest scam in history."

Delegates also endorsed Vice President Mike Pence by acclamation on Monday.

"The economy is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot, our most cherished ideals of freedom and free markets are on the ballot," Pence said via Twitter. "That's why we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House!"

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters that the US president will run on "eradicating" COVID-19 and boosting the economy.

Miller added that Trump will contrast his business and jobs creation record and plans to revive the economy in the next four years to Biden's failure to offer detailed economic policies at the Democratic convention last week in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Trump in a tweet warned about Biden's plan to address the pandemic.

"Joe Biden has said he would lock down the Country again. That's crazy! We're having record job growth and a booming stock market, but Joe would end it all and close it all down. Ridiculous!" Trump said.

The main slate for the RNC will begin at 9:00 p.m. EST and should last about two hours.

The Democrats nominated Biden last week at their convention in Wisconsin. During his acceptance speech Biden promised to have a national strategy for containing the pandemic on "day one" if elected.

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a tweet said "the Biden-Harris is the most radical, socialist ticket in American history, and we must vote like our lives and our country depend on it this November."

Several lawmakers will also speak Monday might including Senator Tim Scott and Congressen Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and Steven Scalise.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will headline Tuesday nights' lineup followed by Pence on Wednesday.

Trump is expected to give his acceptance speech on Thursday from the South Lawn of the White House.