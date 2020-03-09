UrduPoint.com
Mon 09th March 2020

UPDATE - Rescue Operation Underway to Bring Down 2 Poles Stuck on Armenia's Highest Mountain

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent out rescuers to help two Polish nationals who stuck on Mount Aragats, the ministry's press service said on Sunday.

"On March 8, the operator of the national crisis management center received a message that two Polish climbers were on Mount Aragats.

One of them injured his leg and cannot go down on his own," the press service said, adding that rescue groups have been already sent to the place.

Later on Sunday, the press service said that rescuers had found the two tourists and helped them get down.

The 13,420 feet mountain is the highest peak in the Armenian Highlands and the country's most popular climb.

