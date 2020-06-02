UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Restaurants, Cafes Open In Turkey After Two-Month Break Amid Coronavirus Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Restaurants, Cafes Open in Turkey After Two-Month Break Amid Coronavirus Spread

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Cafes, restaurants, food courts in shopping malls, parks, gyms and museums opened after a two-month break amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Turkey, but there are still few visitors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The lockdown restrictions imposed in Turkey in connection with the coronavirus pandemic have been seriously eased since Monday, and the ban on long-distance travel has been lifted.

Turkey on Monday recorded 827 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily rise seen since March 25.

The number of confirmed cases stands at 164,769, and the death toll totals 4,563. The number of those recovered amounts to 128,947.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 371,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,057,000.

Related Topics

World Turkey March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

4 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

4 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

5 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

5 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

3 hours ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.