UPDATE - Restaurants, Cafes Open in Turkey After Two-Month Break Amid Coronavirus Spread

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Cafes, restaurants, food courts in shopping malls, parks, gyms and museums opened after a two-month break amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Turkey, but there are still few visitors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The lockdown restrictions imposed in Turkey in connection with the coronavirus pandemic have been seriously eased since Monday, and the ban on long-distance travel has been lifted.

Turkey on Monday recorded 827 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily rise seen since March 25.

The number of confirmed cases stands at 164,769, and the death toll totals 4,563. The number of those recovered amounts to 128,947.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 371,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,057,000.