UPDATE - Restoration of Russia-Georgia Flights Causes Concern - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia is a matter of concern for the United States and other Western countries, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

"If direct flights take place between Russia and Georgia, that would be of increasing concern - not just to the United States and other Western countries but as well as companies that may be operating out of Georgian airports, if they service aircrafts that are subject to import and exports and other matters," Patel said at a briefing.

He said it is not the right time for countries to become closer to Russia.

"The entire Western community has distanced itself from the Russian Federation, and we believe that now is not the time to increase engagement with Russia," Patel said.

He said the United States will continue to monitor the situation and take additional steps if necessary.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in May lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying directly to Georgia. In a separate decree, the Russian president also canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens, with the exception of those going to work in Russia, starting May 15.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.