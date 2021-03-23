(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The first day of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is underway in Brussels with top diplomats of the European countries discussing pressing international affairs and new sanctions over alleged human rights violations.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters, before heading to the meeting with counterparts from the bloc, that Turkey and Russia were the two main items on the agenda, followed by Myanmar in the run-up to the EU summit, which will be held via video link on Thursday and Friday.

"We have been preparing a report, that was published yesterday, and the ministers will take stock of this report in order to prepare the European Union Council. So, Turkey is the first item on the agenda, but we also have a southern neighborhood and Russia," Borrell said.

Upon their arrival in Brussels, foreign ministers shared their main topics of concern. For the top Spanish diplomat, Arancha Gonzalez, it is the protracted negotiations with the United Kingdom on fishing rights and agriculture in light of Brexit.

For her French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the main concern is Lebanon ” "the failing state, in actual free fall" ” amid the devastating economic crisis.

Top Romanian diplomat Bogdan Aurescu, on his part, seeks to discuss Russia and the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Bucharest wants a "more strategic approach on Russia," Aurescu said.

While the foreign ministers were attending the first day of the Council meeting, Brussels imposed restrictive measures on 11 individuals from Myanmar, including top military commanders, over a recent coup and violence against protesters. The sanctions target 10 military officials, among them Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and Deputy-Commander-in-Chief Soe Win, as well as the new chairperson of Myanmar's election commission.

Myanmar was not the only country whose individuals were slapped with sanctions. The European Union also imposed those on 11 individuals and four entities allegedly responsible for human rights violations, including repression of LGBT persons in Russia's Chechen Republic.

There has been a telephone call between the President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"The Presidents discussed relations between the EU and Russia. President Michel expressed the view that EU-Russia ties are at a low point and confirmed the EU's approach of the five guiding principles, based on the EU's core values," the European Council said.

There is currently disagreement in many areas.

From the EU perspective, the relationship with Russia can only take a different direction if there is sustained progress on issues like the implementation of the Minsk agreements, stopping alleged hybrid and cyber-attacks on member states and respect for human rights. In this context Alexey Navalny's case was raised. Charles Michel reiterated the EU's call on the Russian authorities to release Navalny and proceed with a transparent investigation into the assassination attempt on him. Russia previously said that Navalny was put in jail on legal grounds for breaching bail terms, and that Moscow was waiting for evidence from Germany on his alleged poisoning attempt before it could start an investigation.

The leaders also exchanged views on the pandemic, on vaccines and on regional and global issues.

Josep Borrell confirmed that Europe wanted to maintain a strategic dialogue with Russia but that it urged Russia to stop alleged abuses of human rights and respect "the highest standards of the rule of law." For Borrell, "Europe must respond to serious violations of Human Rights, independently of where they are committed" but he carefully said that Europe did not want to be "confrontational."

Borrell also used strong language to qualify Russia, saying that the principles defined in 2016 remain valid. He said "Human Rights violations in Russia and Chechnya for example are increasing. Russia is drifting toward an authoritarian state, away from Europe."

Borrell also spoke of Turkey and mentioned diplomatic improvements with Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean but criticized Turkey for forbidding an opposition political party, HDP, and withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention that condemns violence against women. For Borrell, the efforts at de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean are welcome, though the improvement remains fragile, and developments at home "were taking Turkey out of the European path."

The Southern Neighbourhood countries were also briefly mentioned, hard-hit by the pandemic, and Borrell said that "business as usual is not an option" and that Europe would focus on investment and would engage more.

Georgia was mentioned and Josep Borrell mentioned the difficulties and polarization between the parties in the country and the fact that "Europe and its envoy make an intense effort to overcome the political crisis. Parties should have as priorities; the fight against the pandemic, the economic recovery and national security."

He also mentioned Venezuela, Ethiopia and Lebanon.

"It is evident that Europe has become very confrontational. It meddles in internal affairs of countries close to Russia, it threatens countries all over the world with sanctions and takes a posture of world champion of Human Rights. This is a very bad move forward, that will shut all diplomatic doors in the future for any efficient European intervention, even in places or with partners such as Turkey, Lebanon or Libya. The effect on Human Rights will be close to zero," Thierry Mariani, a member of the EU parliament, told Sputnik.

He went on to slam the EU for giving up on forming its own foreign policy and instead following the US lead.

"The European Union gives the impression of having become a moral NGO, specialized in Human Rights, relaying the policy decisions of the new American president," he said.

The EU lawmaker, who is a former French minister, said the EU should be developing relations with partners instead of imposing sanctions.

"Borrell and the European Commission have - again - put a frozen blanket on relations with countries that should be our economic partners, for a long time. They destroyed potential economic contracts for European companies. It is the European economy that will suffer. And by the way, how do you get out of sanctions? How do you de-escalate? Because we can expect more retaliations, of course," Mariani said.