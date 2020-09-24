UPDATE - Rights Activists in Belarus Report Detention of Over 200 People at Protests Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Viasna human rights center, not registered by the Belarusian authorities, reported that more than 200 people had been detained during protests in different cities of Belarus after the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"On the evening of September 23, in different cities of Belarus, people went to protest against the inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko, which took place in the afternoon. Detentions soon began in Minsk, Brest, Mogilev, Gomel and other cities of the country," the rights center said in a statement.

The list of detainees, published on the center's website, contains 207 Names.

Protests were held in Minsk on Wednesday by opponents of current Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who are unhappy with the inauguration of the president for a sixth term. Police reported more than 10 people had been detained at unauthorized rallies, which have reportedly ended by now. According to the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the Minsk City Executive Committee, the situation in the capital of Belarus is under control, with reinforced police units on duty.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, which, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), were won by Lukashenko, who gained 80.

1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition, however, claimed that ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won. In line with the law, the inauguration of the president-elect must take place within two months from the date of the election.

On Wednesday, Belarusian state news agency Belta unexpectedly, without a preliminary announcement, reported that Lukashenko had assumed the office of president of Belarus, with the inauguration ceremony held at the Palace of Independence.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections in August. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during riots, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.