UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Riot Police Storm Entrances Of Buildings In Minsk While Searching For Protesters

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

UPDATE - Riot Police Storm Entrances of Buildings in Minsk While Searching for Protesters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarusian riot police are storming the entrances of houses at the Rokossovsky avenue in Minsk, looking for protesters, who might be hiding there.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik corresponded reported that protesters were gathering in various areas of Minsk, including a few hundred people standing along the Rokossovsky avenue waving national flags, chanting, and throwing fists in the air.

Meanwhile, a journalist has been beaten and four others arrested in the center of the Grodno city.

The details of the detention of Meduza correspondent Maxim Solopov, who was released earlier in the day, remain unknown, Meduza's Editor-In-Chief Ivan Kolpakov told Sputnik.

"We know nothing about why he was detained for so long, we do not know if he was processed, we do not know if he was charged with anything, we do not know in what detention facility he stayed," Kolpakov said.

Associated Press photo correspondent Sergei Grits told Sputnik that people in black camouflage without insignias and in helmets ran toward photo correspondents working on the slope near the Orbita hotel. They broke his camera's screen, and took memory cards from his and his colleagues' cameras, he said.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.

Related Topics

Election Police Hotel Minsk From

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

45 minutes ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

5 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

1 hour ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.