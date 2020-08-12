UPDATE - Riot Police Storm Entrances of Buildings in Minsk While Searching for Protesters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarusian riot police are storming the entrances of houses at the Rokossovsky avenue in Minsk, looking for protesters, who might be hiding there.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik corresponded reported that protesters were gathering in various areas of Minsk, including a few hundred people standing along the Rokossovsky avenue waving national flags, chanting, and throwing fists in the air.

Meanwhile, a journalist has been beaten and four others arrested in the center of the Grodno city.

The details of the detention of Meduza correspondent Maxim Solopov, who was released earlier in the day, remain unknown, Meduza's Editor-In-Chief Ivan Kolpakov told Sputnik.

"We know nothing about why he was detained for so long, we do not know if he was processed, we do not know if he was charged with anything, we do not know in what detention facility he stayed," Kolpakov said.

Associated Press photo correspondent Sergei Grits told Sputnik that people in black camouflage without insignias and in helmets ran toward photo correspondents working on the slope near the Orbita hotel. They broke his camera's screen, and took memory cards from his and his colleagues' cameras, he said.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.