DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A child has been killed by rocket fire in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syria reconciliation center said Tuesday.

"The rocket blast damaged the roof of an apartment building and destroyed a living room. A six-year-old girl died," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said.

The projectile was fired late on Monday at Sayf al-Dawla district.

The terror group behind the attack, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia), used a makeshift multiple rocket launcher, the official said.

Witnesses in Aleppo told Sputnik that militants fired rockets and mortar rounds at their homes in Halab al-Jadida, Hamadaniah and Aadhamiyye.

A man was killed and another person was injured and taken to a hospital. The wife of the deceased man told Sputnik he had received shrapnel wounds to the neck when two explosives went off near their home.