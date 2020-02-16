(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Rockets landed near the US embassy in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital early on Sunday, Al Arabiya tv reports.

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, explosions were also heard in Baghdad on Sunday morning.

A video circulating on Twitter showed a large plume of smoke rising over the area.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.