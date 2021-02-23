UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Romania To Send 15 Medical Workers To Slovakia To Respond To COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 AM

UPDATE - Romania to Send 15 Medical Workers to Slovakia to Respond to COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) In response to Slovakia's appeal to the EU countries with a request to send medical workers to help respond to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that 15 doctors and nurses would be brought to the country for this purpose, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok told reporters.

Last week, the Slovak government urged the EU to send 10 doctors and 25 nurses for at least one month to Slovakia to address COVID-19. Romania was the first to respond to the call, Korcok said.

"Our Romanian colleagues have promised to send 15 medical workers to Slovakia, both doctors and nurses. Today, at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, I asked my colleagues about the possible allocation of vaccines against COVID-19 to us.

However, none of the EU countries currently has capabilities to do this," he said.

Slovakia is now in one of the first places in the world in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus per one million inhabitants: about one in three of those hospitalized dies. Hospitals are overcrowded with patients and there is a lack of trained staff. On Monday, a new maximum was recorded in terms of the number of hospitalized people - 3,963, of whom 299 are in intensive care, and 347 are on ventilators.

In total, during the pandemic, 292,700 people got infected in the country, and 6,577 people died. The population of Slovakia is 5.46 million.

Related Topics

World Died Romania Slovakia From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

5 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

5 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

6 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

6 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

6 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.