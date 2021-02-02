UPDATE - Roscosmos CEO Rogozin Says Militarization of Moon, Lunar Research Unacceptable

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said he considered militarization of the Moon and lunar research unacceptable.

"Militarization of the Moon and lunar research is unacceptable," Rogozin said on Twitter in response to a Wall Street Journal report.

The WSJ reported Monday citing US government and industry officials that "civil-military cooperation is expected to extend to defending planned NASA bases on the lunar surface, as well as protecting U.S. commercial operations envisioned to extract water or minerals there."