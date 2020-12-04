MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency on Friday denounced Riga's actions against journalists working for Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews outlets, describing them as a violation of the freedom of speech, and vows to petition international organizations to weigh in on the issue.

Several Russian-speaking Latvian stringers who work with Sputnik and Baltnews, among other outlets, have been accused of breaking the EU sanctions, which falls under Article 84 of Latvian criminal law. Their homes have been searched. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are linked to the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya.

"We believe that these actions by the Latvian authorities are nothing but another example of violation of journalists' rights and the freedom of speech. We plan to send requests to all the international and European organization, as the situation should not be left without a response. Similar events enfolded in Estonia a year ago, when we were forced to cease employment relations with Sputnik Estonia staffers, under pressure from the authorities. They were threatened with criminal prosecution and up to three years imprisonment," Rossiya Segodnya press service told Sputnik.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Latvia's aggressive actions against the Russian-speaking journalists a punitive action and a blatant example of violating the foundations of a democratic society: freedom of media and expression. The ministry stressed that the EU sanctions were individual and concerned only Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev and thus could not apply to everyone, who cooperated with the media holding.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency and the RT broadcaster, expressed hope that Russia would respond to the charges initiated against Russian-speaking journalists.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said that the criminal proceedings against Russian-speaking journalists in Latvia were the manifestation of "Latvian Fascism," adding that all the Latvian leaders responsible for these actions would be severely punished.