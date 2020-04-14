UPDATE - Round-The-Clock Curfew to Be Imposed in Khartoum Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Sudanese government is imposing a round-the-clock curfew in the country's capital Khartoum due to an increase in the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh said.

Saleh said as quoted by the SUNA news agency that the measure was due to a sharp rise in the number of infected people.

The round-the-clock curfew in the metropolitan area will be introduced from Saturday for three weeks.

On Monday, the Sudanese authorities said ten new coronavirus cases had been recorded, all of them in Khartoum.

To date, 29 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Sudan, three people have died.

The Sudanese authorities on March 16 announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Curfew was imposed throughout the country in the evening and at night.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 111,000 people have died from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1,900,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 118,000 deaths.