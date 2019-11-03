UPDATE - Russia, Assad Strengthened Positions in Syria Due to Trump Policy - Biden

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Former US Vice President Joe Biden noted the strengthening of the positions of Russia and Syrian President Bashar Assad, stating that US President Donald Trump has no foreign policy as such, the Wall Street Journal wrote on Saturday.

"I don't think that he [Trump] has a foreign policy. Look, Russia's position in the region has been strengthened, [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, whose position has strengthened. Iran has a direct road to Syria ... The whole thing has been turned upside down, and we're in there alone now," Biden said in an interview with the publication.

Biden also described Trump's turnaround decision to return a number of US troops to seize oil fields in Syria as a "giant recruitment poster" for the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

The dynamic of the Syrian conflict changed rapidly in October after Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw US troops prompted Turkey to launch an operation against US-allied Kurdish forces it considers terrorists.

The operation was halted under Russian guarantees of joint patrols with Syrian forces along the Syrian-Turkish border, keeping it free of Kurdish fighters.

Trump received plenty criticism from Democrats as well as from fellow Republicans for what many said amounted to abandoning Kurdish allies in Syria. The US role in Syria became the subject of heated argument in debates between Democratic candidates in October.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020. The current head of state, Republican Donald Trump, has already announced his intention to participate in them. Preliminary elections (primaries) of candidates from the Democratic Party will be held from February to June, after which the winner will be elected at the party congress. The Democratic nominee with challenge Trump to the White House. Biden In most nationwide polls, Biden is the first, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are second and third.