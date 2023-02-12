UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia Begins Tests Of Aircraft-Type Drones To Meet Army Needs In Ukraine - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 07:00 PM

UPDATE - Russia Begins Tests of Aircraft-Type Drones to Meet Army Needs in Ukraine - Authorities

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia has launched tests of aircraft-type drones with vertical takeoff, intended for the Russian army's needs during the military operation in Ukraine, in Primorsky Territory in the country's Far East, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Sunday.

"Test flights of a new drone have begun. Primorsky Territory's engineers have created an aircraft-type UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) with vertical takeoff. Such mechanism significantly expands the device's capabilities," the governor said on Telegram.

In late January, regional authorities announced that mass production of drones for the needs of the special operation had begun in Primorsky Territory.

Each drone, which weighs 1.5 kilograms (3 Pounds), has a mechanism for dropping cargo at the enemy's deployment site. Manufacturers are ready to produce up to 30 such units per month, the authorities specified.

Russia has been actively using unmanned aerial vehicles as parts of its special military operation in Ukraine to conduct massive strikes at Ukrainian military and energy facilities. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the the European Union to impose sanctions against Russian manufacturers of drones and IT-companies cooperating with them.

Related Topics

Drone Army Governor Ukraine Russia European Union Vehicles Vehicle SITE January Sunday

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

10 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

19 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

19 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.