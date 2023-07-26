UPDATE - Russia-CAR Top-Level Meeting Planned on Sidelines of Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR) Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik on Wednesday that car President Faustin Archange Touadera is flying to Russia to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, and a top-level bilateral meeting is scheduled.

"CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera is arriving in Russia; we are expecting him on Wednesday. A top-level bilateral meeting, of course, is planned, as well as the participation in other events, which heads of state are expected to attend," Bikantov said.

The ambassador also commented on the African country's statements about oil shortages and Russia's willingness to supply fuel to CAR.

"The matter of oil supply will be decided at a bilateral meeting of the energy ministers of the two countries," Bikantov said, adding that while such meetings are usually held as a part of an economic forum, this one will take place within the scope of the summit.

He added that the summit will be attended by high-ranking officials, state companies and private businesses, interested in development of cooperation. When asked whether signing of contracts should be expected, Bikantov said "of course, it is possible," while not clarifying what particular documents may be signed.

The ambassador added that the president is leading the delegation of over 30 government officials from numerous ministries and agencies.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The Kremlin said it views the summit as an important opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.