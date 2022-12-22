UPDATE - Russia-China Mutual Support 'Intensified' in 2022 - Chinese Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Sino-Russian mutual support and cooperation have strengthened this year, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Mutual support between our countries has intensified. Russia has defended a fair approach to a number of issues concerning Taiwan, Xianggang (Hong Kong), Xinjiang (China's autonomous region) and others. China has taken an unbiased stance on the Ukrainian issue, opposed the imposition of unilateral sanctions, expressed the hope for the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and called on the US, NATO and the EU for a comprehensive dialogue with Russia," Zhang said.

The comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation relations between Russia and China have also developed on a high level over the year, according to the ambassador.

"Contacts at the highest level between our countries have become closer. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in February at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and in September on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit in Samarkand and outlined the development of bilateral relations," Zhang said.

The ambassador also noted that the 27th regular meeting of the two countries' heads of governments was held in early December via videoconference. In September, Chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu successfully visited Russia and participated in the Eastern Economic Forum, he added.

The Chinese diplomat also mentioned broad prospects for sustainable bilateral cooperation in 2023, and expressed China's readiness to fully implement the strategic consensus reached between the leaders to strengthen political trust, activate participation in global governance, and "join forces to achieve common development and rebirth."

Zhang noted that China and Russia, as neighbors, partners and permanent members of the UN Security Council, members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), have always maintained close communication and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and are committed to maintaining peace, stability and development of the Asian region.

"China welcomes Russia's positive influence in regional affairs and is ready to continue working with the Russian side in all areas in bilateral and multilateral formats," Zhang said.

In particular, China is ready to jointly promote a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, the Afghan issue, the Korean Peninsula settlement, as well as to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), APEC and others, to consistently expand practical cooperation in various fields and jointly protect the common interests of developing and emerging market countries, he added.