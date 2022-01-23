UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia Confirms 63,205 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Russia has confirmed a record 63,205 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 11,108,191, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

The previous record of 57,212 new cases was recorded on Saturday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 17,528 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 9,535, and the Moscow region with 7,056 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 679 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 326,112.

In the same period, 23,045 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,023,622, according to the response center.

The spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain was registered in 64 regions of the Russia, with about half of the new cases of the disease being the Omicron variant and other non-dominant strains, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus told reporters.

