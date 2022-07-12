UPDATE - Russia Confirms First Monkeypox Case - Consumer Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russia has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in a young man who recently returned from Europe, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told reporters on Tuesday.

"The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Russia. The disease was detected in a young man who returned from a trip to Europe and came to a medical facility with a rash that is common (for this disease)," Rospotrebnazor said.

Rospotrebnadzor clarified that the patient has mild symptoms and is isolated.

"Thanks to a timely start of the epidemiological survey, the possibility of further spread of the infection has been curtailed," the watchdog said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has enough test kits.

Risks of a serious disease from monkeypox are reduced for those vaccinated against smallpox, Rospotrebnadzor said.

The infected patient has recently returned from Portugal and resides in St.

Petersburg, Rospotrebnadzor epidemiologist Natalya Pshenichnaya said. She said the risk of contracting the virus in Russia is not null, but it can be minimized by maintaining good hygiene, using face masks and social distancing.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin instituted no new epidemiological orders in light of the first monkeypox case, as the administration still has a mask mandate in place along with other health and safety precautions.

"After all, this is the residency of the head of state, so all measures of precaution continue," he told reporters.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.