UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia Confirms First Monkeypox Case - Consumer Rights Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

UPDATE - Russia Confirms First Monkeypox Case - Consumer Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russia has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in a young man who recently returned from Europe, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told reporters on Tuesday.

"The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Russia. The disease was detected in a young man who returned from a trip to Europe and came to a medical facility with a rash that is common (for this disease)," Rospotrebnazor said.

Rospotrebnadzor clarified that the patient has mild symptoms and is isolated.

"Thanks to a timely start of the epidemiological survey, the possibility of further spread of the infection has been curtailed," the watchdog said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has enough test kits.

Risks of a serious disease from monkeypox are reduced for those vaccinated against smallpox, Rospotrebnadzor said.

The infected patient has recently returned from Portugal and resides in St.

Petersburg, Rospotrebnadzor epidemiologist Natalya Pshenichnaya said. She said the risk of contracting the virus in Russia is not null, but it can be minimized by maintaining good hygiene, using face masks and social distancing.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin instituted no new epidemiological orders in light of the first monkeypox case, as the administration still has a mask mandate in place along with other health and safety precautions.

"After all, this is the residency of the head of state, so all measures of precaution continue," he told reporters.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Young Man St. Petersburg Portugal All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.