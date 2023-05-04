UPDATE - Russia-Cuba Cooperation Areas Include Energy, Tourism, Investment - Presidential Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin held a meeting in Havana with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, during which he outlined power industry, tourism and investment as the three main areas of bilateral work, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party Granma reported.

According to the report, power industry cooperation should be boosted and the tourist flow to Cuba should be increased.

Russian business investment in Cuba's economy will provide long-term results, Oreshkin said.

The Russian presidential aide was accompanied at the meetings in Havana by "representatives of companies willing to invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy, such as mining, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and power industry.

In April, after the release of Russia's new foreign policy concept, in which Cuba is named as a key partner of Russia in the region, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a State Duma delegation led by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin paid official visits to Havana.

A Cuban delegation led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is expected in Russia in early June. Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia Pena told Sputnik that the head of the Cuban government will take part in the council of heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Sochi on June 7-9, after which he will pay an official visit to Moscow and attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.