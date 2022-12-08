UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia Interested In Activating Top-Level Exchanges With Iraq - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Moscow is interested in enhancing contacts with Baghdad at the highest level, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev told Sputnik.

"We are interested in intensifying the exchange of visits at the highest level. So far, I cannot voice specific details, decisions are being worked out," Kutrashev said.

The recent political crisis has forced the Iraqi government to put off foreign visits except to neighboring countries for resolving urgent issues, the Russian ambassador said.

"As soon as the Iraqis cope with their current problems, we will tackle our dialogue with them at the highest political level, including visits," Kutrashev added.

Moscow is ready to assist Baghdad in overcoming social and economic problems, the ambassador said.

"There are hopes that the (new) government will be able to solve the main socioeconomic problems of the country. We are ready to assist in every possible way," Kutrashev said.

The ambassador believes that the Iraqi government is determined to pursue a balanced foreign policy and is ready to develop relations with Moscow.

The Iraqi people remember that Russia never did anything bad to Iraq, Kutrashev said, adding that Russia annulled the debts of Baghdad to the Soviet Union and also provided military assistance to Iraq during the war with the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia).

It took the Iraqi parliament eight months and four attempts to appoint a new prime minister, Mohammed Sudani, on October 13. His cabinet was approved a week later, and President Abdul Latif Rashid declared the political crisis in Iraq over.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of November held a telephone conversation with Sudani and congratulated him on taking office. They discussed the situation in northern Iraq amid attacks by Turkey and Iran, as well as issues related to expanding trade and economic ties.

