Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:50 PM

UPDATE - Russia Plans to Deliver 40 Tonnes of Medications to Venezuela by May 9 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Russia expects to deliver more than 40 tonnes of medications, including those used in fighting COVID-19, to Venezuela before May 9, when the anniversary of Victory in World War II will be celebrated, Russia's ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, told Sputnik Sunday.

"Very soon, closer to Victory Day, we expect a new large batch of medicines, more than 40 tonnes. We are talking about a planned delivery of vital drugs for a wide group of Venezuelans in need under existing contractual obligations," the diplomat said, adding that the list of medications will be announced shortly.

The head of mission, who assumed his role in February this year, went on to underline the cooperation between the two countries in the field of health care and in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

"Russian-Venezuelan cooperation in the field of health care, based on a solid legal base of bilateral relations and the successful experience of previous years, continues this year.

This way, about 30,000 tests to detect coronavirus were delivered [from Russia to Venezuela]," Melik-Bagdasarov stressed.

The ambassador also said that a video conference of ministers of health of the two countries was held on Friday.

"The heads of the ministries discussed a wide range of practical issues, focusing on significant areas and forms of interaction during the coronavirus pandemic. Working contacts, including in the form of video conferences, will be continued," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, held a phone conversation during which Maduro thanked Russia for providing the humanitarian aid in the face of COVID-19.

