UPDATE - Russia Ready To Supply Turkey With 2nd Batch Of S-400 Systems - Peskov To Greek TV

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia is ready to supply Turkey, an "old friend of Greece", with the second batch of S-400 air defense systems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Greek tv channel ANT1.

"You know, your old friend Turkey, although it is a NATO member, has very developed relations, for example, militarily and technically with our country. We are planning bilateral projects with them, because they are so sovereign that they make decisions despite their NATO membership," Peskov said.

"We have specific agreements with our Turkish partners, and we hope so. Yes," the spokesman answered when asked whether Russia would supply the second batch of the air defense systems.

Greece, Turkey's longtime NATO ally, accuses Ankara of "aggressive and illegal behavior" in the Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, and of becoming a tool in the migration problem.

Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the supply of four battalions of the S-400 air defense system worth $2.5 billion in 2017; deliveries to the Turkish side were carried out in the summer-fall of 2019. The contract included an option for one more regimental set. In August 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had no doubts about buying a second S-400 regiment from Russia. Rosoboronexport said the contract for the second regiment would be signed in 2021.

