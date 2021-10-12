UPDATE - Russia Ready to Work With EU to Avoid Surges in Energy Prices - Foreign Ministry

Russia is and will remain a reliable gas supplier and remains ready to work with the European Union to avoid surges in energy prices, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told BBC in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia is and will remain a reliable gas supplier and remains ready to work with the European Union to avoid surges in energy prices, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told BBC in an interview.

The Russian official added that Moscow values energy security on the continent and wants to cooperate with neighbors to avoid energy crises like the one that has occurred recently.

The prices for natural gas have been going up in the European market over the past few months, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.