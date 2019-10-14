UPDATE - Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 19 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to violations of the ceasefire, has registered 19 cases of firing, namely five in the province of Idlib, four in Aleppo, seven in Latakia and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 20 cases of ceasefire violations, namely six in the province of Idlib, four in Aleppo, two in Latakia and eight in Hama," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has carried out one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 750 food kits with a total weight of 3.7 tonnes to residents of the province of Quneitra.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned back home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,094 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign countries: 377 people, including 113 women and 192 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 717 people, including 215 women and 366 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, 124 internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land. A total of 37 explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.