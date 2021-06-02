UPDATE - Russia Resuming Air Travel With UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia is resuming flights with the UK from June 2.

Regular Moscow-London flights are allowed three times a week from Wednesday.

The UK was one of the first three countries with which Russia resumed flights after a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flights to it - as well as to Turkey and Tanzania - have been allowed since August 2020.

From December 22, 2020, Russia suspended flights to the UK due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus in that country. From April 15, due to an unfavorable COVID-19 situation, Moscow also suspended flights with Turkey and Tanzania.

Russia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27, 2020. The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government. Since August 2020, Russia has begun to resume air traffic with other countries.