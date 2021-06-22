UPDATE - Russia Resuming Flights With Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia is on Tuesday lifting the restrictions on air traffic with Turkey introduced in April.

Flights between Russia and Turkey have been suspended since April 15 over the COVID-19 situation in that country. The exception was the flights required for the participation of the Concern Titan-2 joint stock company in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and flights to take Russians who are in Turkey for recreation out of there, as well as two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul.

The decision on the advisability of restoring regular and charter flights was made following the visit of the Russian delegation to Turkey and in accordance with the conclusion of Russian specialists.

Russia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27, 2020. The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Since August 2020, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries.