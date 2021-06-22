UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Russia Resuming Flights With Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:20 AM

UPDATE - Russia Resuming Flights With Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia is on Tuesday lifting the restrictions on air traffic with Turkey introduced in April.

Flights between Russia and Turkey have been suspended since April 15 over the COVID-19 situation in that country. The exception was the flights required for the participation of the Concern Titan-2 joint stock company in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and flights to take Russians who are in Turkey for recreation out of there, as well as two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul.

The decision on the advisability of restoring regular and charter flights was made following the visit of the Russian delegation to Turkey and in accordance with the conclusion of Russian specialists.

Russia, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27, 2020. The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Since August 2020, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Nuclear Company Visit Traffic Istanbul March April August 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

6 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

6 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

6 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

6 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

6 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.