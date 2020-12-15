UPDATE - Russia Sees No Need to Revise Dayton Agreement on Bosnia and Herzegovina - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia sees no need to revise the Dayton Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), especially if such attempts are made from abroad, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov made this statement at a joint press conference following the meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic and the chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik in the context of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the 1995 Dayton Agreement.

"At talks at the [Bosnia and Herzegovina's] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at a meeting with the chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr. Dodik, we reaffirmed the Russian Federation's principled and firm support for the Dayton Agreement, which ensures the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and guarantees broad constitutional powers for its constituent peoples and equal rights for all the three constituent peoples. We see no need to revise the Dayton Agreement, especially when relevant initiatives come from outside Bosnia," Lavrov said.

The minister stressed that Russia and BiH believed that there was only a diplomatic and political solution to the situation in the Balkans, and Moscow would support the settlement of a Balkan issue through regional dialogue.

"We discussed the situation in the Balkans in general, we have, in my opinion, the same positions on the need for mutually respectful regional dialogue, settlement of all problems, and there are many of them, through diplomatic efforts, political way and we will support such processes in this important region in every possible way," Lavrov said.

The minister noted that during the negotiations, the sides also focused on the issue of interaction within the international organizations and cooperation with the western countries, as well as on the consultations plan, which the countries had signed during Lavrov's visit to BiH.

"We also spoke about our interaction in multilateral arenas, including the United Nations, the OSCE, and the Council of Europe. We also spoke about relations with the European Union and NATO," Lavrov said, adding that "the implementation of the consultations plan for the next two years," would contribute to foreign policy cooperation between Russia and BiH.

The Russian foreign minister also held a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, during which Lavrov welcomed Serbia's commitment to maintaining military neutrality in the region.

"We supported once again the Serbian leadership's balanced policy of building mutually beneficial equal ties with all interested states. We welcomed Belgrade's commitment, which has just been reiterated today by Aleksandar Vucic, to maintaining military neutrality and not joining anti-Russian sanctions wherever those sanctions come from," Lavrov said.

The minister stressed that the Serbian balanced policy contributed to the promotion of peace and stability in the Balkans.

"I am convinced that the Serbian policy of neutrality helps to advance the cause of peace and stability in the Balkans, helps to counteract the opposite tendencies that seek to escalate confrontation in this most important and long-suffering region," Lavrov said.

Following the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina proclaimed independence and the Bosnian War erupted between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croatians. The war was put to an end by the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which formed two autonomous entities within BiH - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina ” governed by a collective presidency that is formed by three members representing the country's Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian populations. The state is headed by one of the presidency's members on a rotational basis.