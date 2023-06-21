UPDATE - Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran to Continue Talks to Normalize Ankara-Damascus Ties - Tehran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Delegations of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran have agreed to continue work on a roadmap to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus during the recent Astana format talks, Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji told Sputnik.

"We exchanged views on this issue (at the meeting on Tuesday). Naturally, we did not expect that we would be able to achieve full progress in just one meeting, but it is important that work has begun. We agreed to continue negotiations," the diplomat said.

During the talks, the four countries presented various views on relations between Ankara and Damascus, Khaji said, noting that the normalization implies a discussion of the issue of refugees, border security and Turkey's presence in Syria.

Additionally, the sides have expressed the desire to hold another meeting at the level of deputy foreign ministers, he said.

The diplomat also expressed the hope for further progress in the work on the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria.

The Kazakh capital is hosting the 20th round of the Astana talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers on June 20-21.

This is the second event in such a format, the previous one took place in early May in Moscow when the talks were set to organize a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the four countries, which also was held in the capital of Russia later in May.