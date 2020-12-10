UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Russia To Commission 4 Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreakers In World By 2026 - Trade Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

UPDATE - Russia to Commission 4 Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreakers in World by 2026 - Trade Ministry

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia will have four Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers, which will be the most powerful in the world, put into operation by 2026, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Aleksey Besprozvannykh said on Thursday.

"The lead universal nuclear icebreaker Arktika embarked on a maiden voyage on November 16 and will be working in the Northern Sea Route waters until mid-December ... The rest four icebreakers have various degrees of readiness and will be put into operation until 2026," Besprozvannykh said at the X International Forum titled "Arctic: Today and the Future" in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The deputy minister recalled that the keel-laying of the fourth serial icebreaker was scheduled for this month.

The icebreakers are designed to make a path for tankers transporting hydrocarbon resources from the fields at the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas and the Kara Sea continental shelf to the markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

The first of them, Arktika, which is the most powerful lead universal nuclear icebreaker in the world, was put into operation in October.

Speaking at the same forum, Vladimir Panov, state nuclear corporation Rosatom's special representative on the development of the Arctic, said that Russia is going to build in the midterm the most powerful and innovative Arctic icebreaker fleet in the world.

"As of today, there are five icebreakers and the most advanced and powerful icebreaker Arktika has been recently commissioned and completed its first mission. Five more icebreakers will be commissioned in the nearest future, including the most modern icebreaker, Lider. Therefore, already in the midterm, we will have the most powerful and the most modern icebreaker fleet in the world," Panov said.

Rosatom and Zvezda shipyard in the country's Far East signed in April a $1.74 billion contract for the construction of nuclear icebreaker Lider, which is due to be commissioned in 2027.

The nuclear corporation as an infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), whose development and exploitation heavily depend on icebreaker fleet, tasked with ship navigation, infrastructure and seaports' development as well as navigational and hydrographic support.

According to Panov, transit shipments via the NSR, which have totaled 32 million tonnes in 2020, could grow almost threefold to 85 million tonnes by 2024.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Same Lead April October November 2020 Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

5 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

8 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

1 hour ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.