UPDATE - Russia to Commission 4 Most Powerful Nuclear Icebreakers in World by 2026 - Trade Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia will have four Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers, which will be the most powerful in the world, put into operation by 2026, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Aleksey Besprozvannykh said on Thursday.

"The lead universal nuclear icebreaker Arktika embarked on a maiden voyage on November 16 and will be working in the Northern Sea Route waters until mid-December ... The rest four icebreakers have various degrees of readiness and will be put into operation until 2026," Besprozvannykh said at the X International Forum titled "Arctic: Today and the Future" in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The deputy minister recalled that the keel-laying of the fourth serial icebreaker was scheduled for this month.

The icebreakers are designed to make a path for tankers transporting hydrocarbon resources from the fields at the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas and the Kara Sea continental shelf to the markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

The first of them, Arktika, which is the most powerful lead universal nuclear icebreaker in the world, was put into operation in October.

Speaking at the same forum, Vladimir Panov, state nuclear corporation Rosatom's special representative on the development of the Arctic, said that Russia is going to build in the midterm the most powerful and innovative Arctic icebreaker fleet in the world.

"As of today, there are five icebreakers and the most advanced and powerful icebreaker Arktika has been recently commissioned and completed its first mission. Five more icebreakers will be commissioned in the nearest future, including the most modern icebreaker, Lider. Therefore, already in the midterm, we will have the most powerful and the most modern icebreaker fleet in the world," Panov said.

Rosatom and Zvezda shipyard in the country's Far East signed in April a $1.74 billion contract for the construction of nuclear icebreaker Lider, which is due to be commissioned in 2027.

The nuclear corporation as an infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), whose development and exploitation heavily depend on icebreaker fleet, tasked with ship navigation, infrastructure and seaports' development as well as navigational and hydrographic support.

According to Panov, transit shipments via the NSR, which have totaled 32 million tonnes in 2020, could grow almost threefold to 85 million tonnes by 2024.