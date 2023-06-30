Open Menu

UPDATE - Russia To Deal With Consequences Created By Prigozhin's Mutiny On Its Own - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UPDATE - Russia to Deal With Consequences Created by Prigozhin's Mutiny on Its Own - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russia will deal with the consequences created by an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, on its own, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russia has always come out of any predicaments stronger. This will be the case this time. We feel that this process has begun ... Thank you for your concern, but we will deal with it," Lavrov told a briefing.

Russia does not have to explain anything to anyone regarding the attempted rebellion and its possible influence on the processes in the country, the minister said, adding that Moscow acts transparently.

"Russia has always come out of any predicaments ” and this can hardly be called anything more than a predicament ” and has become stronger," Lavrov added.

Commenting on the further presence of the Wagner Group in Africa, Lavrov said that the decision on further cooperation with private military company depends on African states.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and moved toward Moscow on the following day. Prigozhin presented his actions as a response to the alleged attack on his group's field camps by the defense ministry, which the latter rejected. Prigozhin agreed to stop the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who acted at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.

