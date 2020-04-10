UPDATE - Russia-Ukraine Trade Down by 40% in January-February to $1.2Bln - Customs Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The trade between Russia and Ukraine totaled $1.2 billion in January-February, marking a 40.4 percent drop year-on-year, the Federal Customs Service said on Friday.

Over the given period, Russia's exports to Ukraine dropped by 50 percent to $632.5 million. At the same time, Russia imported $565.6 billion worth of Ukrainian goods, down by 21.2 percent.

Ukraine's share of Russian foreign trade in the given period fell from 2 percent to 1.3 percent, compared to 2019.

In total, in 2019, Russian-Ukrainian trade stood at $11.5 billion, a 23.

6 percent drop year-on-year.

As for Russia's trade with Turkey in the first two months of 2020, it dipped by 3.3 percent to $3.7 billion, according to the customs service.

Turkey imported nearly $3 billion worth of Russian goods, a 6.9 percent decrease. It, however, exported $785.2 million in goods to Russia, which is 13.5 percent more than in the same period in 2019.

The country's share of Russian foreign trade in the given period grew from 3.8 percent to 4 percent year-on-year.

In 2019, the total bilateral trade rose by 1.85 percent to $26 billion.