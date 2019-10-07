UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Russia, US Must Start 'Serious' Talks On Short, Medium-Range Missile Deployment-Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Russia, US Must Start 'Serious' Talks on Short, Medium-Range Missile Deployment-Ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russia and the United States must start serious talks on the issue of the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the bilateral Fort Ross Dialogue forum.

"If the United States deploys such missiles close to our country, we will be forced to defend our country ... It is time for us to gather in Geneva, or in Moscow, or Washington and to approach this issue very seriously," Antonov stressed on Sunday.

The Russian ambassador recalled the recent proposal made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe and other regions.

"We are calling on the United States and other NATO countries to join this moratorium," Antonov said at the Fort Ross forum, emphasizing that Russia "is not interested in an arms race.

"

The Russian ambassador firmly excluded the possibility of a Russian-US nuclear war in the near future.

"I completely disagree with those who say that a nuclear war is coming. But we must avoid the possibility of war. That's why it's important for us to restore all communication channels," Antonov stressed.

The United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in August. The agreement, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, banned all short-medium and intermediate range ground-launched missiles.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva United States August Sunday All From Agreement Race

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

4 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

5 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

5 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.