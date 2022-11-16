UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely To Happen If US Stops Speculations - Bout's Wife

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If US Stops Speculations - Bout's Wife

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russia and the United States will be able to reach an agreement to exchange prisoners provided the US stops speculations about the issue, Alla Bout, the wife of imprisoned Russian businessman Viktor Bout, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, she opened an exhibition of her husband's paintings and drawings at the Russian upper house of parliament. Bout created all of the exhibited works while in US prison on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially supporting terrorism, to which he pleaded not guilty.

"If this stops and, I guess, the Americans will be more interested in this, let's say, not in words but in deeds, then an agreement will probably be reached. Because I do not think that the issue here lies with the Russian side," Alla Bout said, noting that the US side has been creating a "speculative uproar" regarding the matter.

When asked if she is in contact with the people responsible for negotiating an exchange deal, the businessman's wife answered no. She said she does not have any information and thinks "this matter is off-limits to everyone."

She also told reporters about having gone as far as the US Supreme Court in order to get her husband out of prison but to no avail.

"We reached the Supreme Court, our appeal was not even accepted for review, meaning we have no options to appeal or legally use any mechanisms except the mechanism of exchange or return home under the convention on serving sentences," Alla Bout said.

When asked by reporters if her husband is ready to write a plea for pardon, she said that they have not discussed it.

The Russian businessman was arrested in 2008 on terrorism charges in Bangkok, Thailand, in a joint operation between the Thai and US authorities. He was sentenced to 25 years in a US prison in 2012 on charges of conspiracy to murder American citizens and financially supporting terrorism. Bout denies all accusations.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange Bout for former US marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, and US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

Earlier in November, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the details of negotiations on a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington should not be made public.

