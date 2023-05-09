UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russia Values Minsk's Role In Ensuring Security Of Union State - President's Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, saying Moscow greatly appreciates Minsk's active participation in ensuring the security of the Union State, the Belarusian president's office said on Tuesday.

"Russia highly appreciates the active participation of Belarusian friends in ensuring the security of the Union State. I am sure that by joining forces and relying on the good traditions of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, Russians and Belarusians, hardened in the harsh war years, will be able to overcome any trials," the press service said, quoting Putin's message.

The Russian president also asked to convey the words of sincere gratitude to all veterans living in Belarus, Lukashenko's office said.

Lukashenko, in turn, said in a congratulatory letter to Putin that it is necessary to oppose attempts to revive the ideas of Nazism and falsify the truth about World War II, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported.

In addition, Lukashenko congratulated the peoples of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine on the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, Lukashenko's office added.

"Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulatory messages to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the peoples of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine," the statement said.

In his congratulations to the people of Ukraine, the Belarusian president noted that thanks to unity, self-sacrifice, courage, and patriotism, Belarusians and Ukrainians, together with other peoples of the USSR, were able to save the world from Nazism.

On Tuesday, the Victory Day Parade to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany was held in Moscow. Leaders of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Russia to attend the celebrations.

