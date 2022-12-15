UPDATE - Russia, Venezuela Can Work Jointly on Organizing Infrastructure for Tourism - Novak

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A promising area of cooperation for Russia and Venezuela is the organization of tourism infrastructure in Venezuelan resorts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We also consider the organization of hotel and other tourist infrastructure in Venezuelan resorts to be a promising area," Novak said at a meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission.

He said that an important event for the development of cooperation in tourism was the organization of direct flights between Moscow and Caracas.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Russia and Venezuela signed a number of agreements at the intergovernmental commission's meeting, including the contract to deploy a GLONASS ground navigation station in Venezuela.

Russia and Venezuela also signed deals on sea transportation, IT, healthcare and customs cooperation.

Novak also said Russia and Venezuela were working to boost agricultural interaction.

He said Moscow is ready to supply medicines to Venezuela for patients suffering from cancer and influenza.