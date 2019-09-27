UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Russia, Venezuela Discuss Investment In Mining, Food Products Industry - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:30 AM

UPDATE - Russia, Venezuela Discuss Investment in Mining, Food Products Industry - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A Venezuelan delegation discussed investment in the Latin American country's mining and food products industries with Russia's leadership during its official visit to Moscow, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who led the group of officials, said.

"We discussed all the issues concerning investment to unlock opportunities for the involvement of the Russian capital and technologies in projects to develop Venezuela in various areas - gold, aluminum, coal, nickel and food products industry," Maduro said in a speech, aired live on his Twitter upon his landing in the Caracas airport on Thursday.

Maduro added that during his recent visit to Russia, Caracas and Moscow had agreed upon a new road map of cooperation in economic and industry, as well as the transfer of technologies and new investments in the Latin American country, which would help it grow and recover, Maduro emphasized.

"A part of our delegation stayed in Moscow ” a group of ministers, deputy ministers, heads of organizations ” to discuss the details [of cooperation] with Russian ministers," Maduro continued.

The president noted that the sides had agreed upon a cooperation plan for various industries which "guarantees a fruitful end of the year."

On Wednesday, Maduro held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Maduro and Putin had discussed the "continued" defense industry cooperation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Road Vladimir Putin Caracas Venezuela Gold All Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

4 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

6 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

6 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

6 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

7 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.