UPDATE - Russia, Venezuela To Draft Plan On Multi-Level Cooperation For 10 Years - Deputy PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 04:10 AM

UPDATE - Russia, Venezuela to Draft Plan on Multi-Level Cooperation For 10 Years - Deputy PM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Russia and Venezuela will work out a long-term plan on bilateral cooperation before the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov announced after talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

"We'll try to draw up a strategic document for the next intergovernmental commission, which will determine trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural relations between our countries for a long period, at least until 2030," Borisov told journalists.

He added that he discussed trade and the process of rebuilding the Venezuelan economy with Maduro on Saturday.

"My visit to Caracas was purely technical in nature," Borisov said, adding that from what he saw, the situation in Venezuela was stable.

The Venezuelan president stressed after Saturday talks with Borisov that the visit of the Russian deputy prime minister was very important in the wake of Maduro's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in late September.

Maduro said that he thought it was a "good idea" to work out a cooperation plan for 10 years.

Earlier on Saturday, Borisov announced that Russia and Venezuela were taking their relationship to a new level in the context of US sanctions against Caracas.

Moscow has been supporting Venezuela's president amid pressure from the United States and its allies, who have sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. In January 2019, Guaido attempted to take power in Venezuela after Maduro's re-election.

