UPDATE - Russia Welcomes US' Readiness To Return To Participation In Mideast Quartet's Work -Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:50 AM

UPDATE - Russia Welcomes US' Readiness to Return to Participation in Mideast Quartet's Work -Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia welcomes the US' readiness to resume full participation in the work of the middle East Quartet, both sides have stated their intention to cooperate constructively to move towards peace in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement followed a phone call between the Russian foreign minister's special envoy for Middle East settlement Vladimir Safronkov and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs at the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Hady Amr.

"During the conversation, prospects for cooperation between Moscow and Washington on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement track were discussed, including in the format of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators.

The Russian side welcomed the US' readiness to resume its full participation in the Quartet," it said.

"On the whole, a mutual disposition was stated for constructive cooperation in order to advance the peace process in the Middle East," the ministry said.

The Middle East Quartet is a group created with the participation of the EU, Russia, the US and the UN to consolidate efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

