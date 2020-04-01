UPDATE - Russian Aircraft With Medical Equipment Heads for US - Defense Ministry

CHKALOVSKY AIRFIELD (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) HKALOVSKY AIRFIELD (Moscow Region), April 1 (Sputnik) - A Russian Antonov An-124-100 Ruslan military heavy transport aircraft with medical masks and equipment has departed for the United States amid the novel coronavirus (CHKALOVSKY AIRFIELD (Moscow Region) (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) OVID-19) outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"A Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft with medical masks and medical equipment on board has left for the United States," the ministry said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has registered more than 188,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, with over 3,800 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared an outbreak of the new coronavirus infection a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 750,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, over 36,000 people have died.