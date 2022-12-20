UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Should Prove Valuable Partner As BRICS Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

UPDATE - Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Should Prove Valuable Partner as BRICS Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Argentina will be an "agreeable and valuable" partner for Russia if it joins the BRICS alliance of the largest developing economies, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said on Tuesday.

"Argentina is a friendly state for Russia. It has an independent position, and from this point of view, I believe that it would be an agreeable and valuable partner for Russia within the BRICS framework. We do not see any push-back against the idea of Argentina's membership (in BRICS), including on the part of the opposition," the diplomat said.

BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The entry process is long and heavily dependent on current members.

"We know that in addition to Argentina, many other countries have applied. Now it is up to the BRICS national coordinators to agree on the process itself. Currently, procedures, mechanisms, expansion schemes and criteria are being developed. Only with complete clarity will specific negotiations begin," the diplomat added.

The alliance started as the four-member BRIC in 2009 and South Africa's accession at China's invitation in 2010 made it into the five-member BRICS. Its purpose is to enhance cooperation and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.

Countries which have expressed interest in BRICS membership in addition to Argentina include Algeria, Iran, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

With regard to Russia's bilateral relations with Argentina, the ambassador said they "withstood and passed the test of time," as evident from the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, to congratulate Argentina of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"Argentina did not join the sanctions against Russia. Despite criticizing the so-called Russian invasion, Argentina has always stated at the highest level that the sanctions against Russia were illegitimate, as they were adopted bypassing the UN Security Council, and ineffective, as they cannot prompt conflict resolution," Feoktistov said.

It was due to sanctions that trade between Russia and Argentina dropped 30% in nine months, to $711 million, the ambassador said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

