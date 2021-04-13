UPDATE - Russian Ambassador to Argentina Inoculated With Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov has been inoculated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the embassy told reporters.

"Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov was inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine," the embassy said.

It said the diplomat felt good and did not have side effects.

The embassy clarified the vaccine had been provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and was not part of batches intended for Argentina.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the RDIF and personally CEO Kirill Dmitriev for the vaccine.

"Now we are reliably protected and we can continue to effectively protect the interests of our country abroad," Feoktistov said.

At the end of February, it was reported that the staff of Argentina's embassy in Moscow had also been inoculated against COVID-19 with Sputnik V.