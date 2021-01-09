UPDATE - Russian Arctic City of Norilsk Declares Mourning Day for 3 Victims of Ski Resort Avalanche

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The authorities of Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk have declared January 10 a mourning day after an avalanche at a local ski resort killed a family of three, the mayor's office said on Saturday.

On Friday, at about 17:30 GMT, an avalanche came down in the area of a mountain skiing resort outside of Norilsk, leaving several buildings buried in snow. The rescuers recovered the bodies of three people ” a man, 45, a woman, 38, and their little son. A teenager was also found on the site and was hospitalized in serious condition. The search operation is now completed. Investigators have launched a criminal case into the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

"Acting Norilsk Mayor Andrey Malkov has signed a decree declaring January 10 a day of mourning for those killed in the avalanche ... On the mourning day, the flags of the city of Norilsk will be lowered at half-mast," the office said.

The office also recommended local tv and radio companies as well as other organizations to refrain from holding entertainment events and broadcasting entertainment programs on this day.

The region's health ministry, meanwhile, said that the teen found on the site remains in serious condition.

"[The boy] has received the necessary assistance and is in intensive care. His condition is serious, but stable," the ministry said.

Citing the remaining avalanche danger, the regional authorities have closed the area to visitors.

"Due to the threat of another avalanche, it is strictly forbidden to visit the Otdelnaya mountain near the border of the ski complex," the mayor's office said after an emergency commission meeting.

The authorities have also restricted movement in adjacent areas.

In addition, the commission decided to deenergize the territory of the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex and deploy police to prevent individuals from entering the area.