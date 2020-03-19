UPDATE - Russian Authorities Discussing Intensification of Restrictions Due to Coronavirus - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of intensifying restrictive measures throughout the country in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a source in the Russian government told Sputnik.

"Various options are being discussed now. Including the option, if necessary, to adjust restrictive measures, the situation with coronavirus in various countries is carefully analyzed for that: in China, in European countries - Italy, France, Spain. We all see what is happening there, how the pandemic develops. Therefore, among other things, the possibility of boosting restrictive measures throughout Russia, if necessary, is being studied as well," the source said.

He said the talk could be about reducing or canceling mass cultural events and sporting events, disinfecting premises of enterprises and departments, as well as changing the working regime or switching to remote work.

Recommendations could also be given to Russians not to leave homes and immediately call a doctor when they have symptoms of a respiratory viral infection.

"All these [measures] are meant to reduce the risks of getting infected with coronavirus. These measures, I emphasize, are being discussed and studied in order to ultimately make a balanced decision," the source said.

"It is clear that for many people all these recommendations and decisions, mainly those that may deal with restrictions and possible prohibitions, may seem redundant. But we must understand that scientists, epidemiologists, medics believe that these are the steps that are very effective in combating the epidemic," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. More than 200,000 people in about 160 countries are infected worldwide, over 8,000 have died. Russia has registered 147 cases of COVID-19.