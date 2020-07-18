UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Russian-Born Australian Figure Skater Suspected To Have Taken Own Life - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Russian-born Australian figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya is believed to have taken her own life in Moscow on Saturday, a police source told Sputnik.

"It is suspected to be suicide," the source said, adding the 20-year-old left a note behind that read "in love."

Alexandrovskaya became a World Junior champion together with her skating partner, Harley Windsor, in 2017 and won the Junior Grand Prix Final the same year.

Windsor expressed his shock at the news in a post on his Instagram account.

"Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for," Windsor wrote under a photograph of the two together.

Speaking with Sputnik, Windsor said that he had learned of the death from a family member of Alexandrovskaya, adding that he believed she took her own life.

Russian figure skating coach Inna Goncharenko, who had trained Alexandrovskaya as a child, told Sputnik that the young skater had a combative personality but a life strewn with difficulties.

"This situation is beyond the bounds for any normal person. I cannot believe nor understand. This girl came to me very little, she had a very strong character," Goncharenko said to Sputnik in a telephone conversation.

She said that Alexandrovskaya had sustained an injury and was in Moscow to re-establish herself but was in a bad spirits.

"I know that Katya was injured and returned to Moscow to re-establish herself somehow, find something for herself, but she was not in a good mood. But all the same - she is 20 years old," Goncharenko said.

Goncharenko also said that Alexandrovskaya's father died suddenly some years ago, which was a shock for the family.

