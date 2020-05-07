UPDATE - Russian Cabinet to Discuss State Support of Airlines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Russian government will consider at a meeting on Thursday the provision of subsidies to Russian airlines, aimed at partial compensation of their costs amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the cabinet said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested allocating more than 23 billion rubles ($308.3 million) to support the airline industry affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In pursuance of an order from the Russian president, the Transport Ministry drafted a resolution stipulating... allocation of 23.4 billion rubles from the budget to [Federal Air Transport Agency] Rosaviatsia to provide subsidies from the Federal budget to Russian airlines for partial compensation of expenses in connection with the decrease in revenue of such airlines as a result of falling passenger air traffic volume due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection," the cabinet said.

On March 27, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia stopped regular and charter flights with other countries. The exceptions are flights to take citizens home, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights, flights of empty planes for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or changing crews in Russia and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 165,900. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 1,530. More than 21,300 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,588,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 247,500 people have died from the disease.