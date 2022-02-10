UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln In Bitcoin Seized By US Lives On Wall Street

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln in Bitcoin Seized by US Lives on Wall Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian citizen Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, from whom the United States seized $3.6 billion in bitcoin, live in a luxury apartment on Wall Street in New York City, where prices range from $645,000 to $7 million per unit.

On Tuesday, Lichtenstein and Morgan were arrested for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoins, amounting to $4.5 billion at the current exchange rate, stolen from the virtual Currency platform Bitfinex during a hack in 2016. The US Department of Justice seized $3.6 billion in bitcoin from the couple earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, a US court authorized the couple's release on $8 million bail.

Both were ordered to remain at home with electronic bracelets attached to their ankles.

"He is not home," a concierge told a Sputnik correspondent.

"His wife is not home either," the concierge added upon further inquiry.

The concierge refused to say when the couple had last been home, nor did he answer other questions about Lichtenstein and Morgan.

A coffee vendor on Wall Street told Sputnik that Lichtenstein, who was his client, was "a nice guy."

"Well, I know him. I saw him couple of times. But he is a nice guy. I read an article and they say that they... $3.5 billion. Is that true?" he said.

At the same time, the vendor stressed that Lichtenstein had never talked to him much.

