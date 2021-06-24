UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Russian-Czech Relations Are In Deplorable State - Ambassador To Prague

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

UPDATE - Russian-Czech Relations Are in Deplorable State - Ambassador to Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The current deplorable state of Russian-Czech relations is the result of consistent unfriendly actions taken by the Czech side in recent years, Russian Ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeevsky said in an interview with local media.

The interview's transcript was provided to Sputnik by the Russian diplomatic mission.

"Russian-Czech relations are now going through a deep crisis. Their current deplorable state is the result of consistent unfriendly actions taken by the Czech side over a number of years," Zmeevsky said.

He recalled, in particular, the demolition of the monument to Marshal Ivan Konev, the dismantling of the memorial plaque dedicated to the liberation of Prague by the Red Army troops from the city hall building and other actions.

"The culmination of the anti-Russian policy was the absurd accusation of Russia of being involved in explosions of military depots in Vrbetice seven years ago, followed by the declaration of 18 employees of our diplomatic mission personae non gratae," Zmeevsky said.

"The response measures of the Russian side have become a forced reaction to what is happening, and the inclusion of the Czech Republic in the list of states committing unfriendly actions against Russia, unfortunately, only reflects the reality," he said.

Prague in mid-April accused Russian security services of involvement in the explosion at military depots in Vrbetice in 2014 and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission personae non gratae, stating that the accusations of the explosion were absurd, unfounded and far-fetched.

The Kremlin said the Czech Republic's unsubstantiated accusations against Russia inflicted extreme harm upon bilateral relations, and also indicated that these accusations against Russia are part of a large-scale campaign of the West against Moscow.

